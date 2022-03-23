Ajax Expect Erik Ten Hag to Leave at the End of the Season Amid Manchester United Links

Ajax are reportedly expecting Erik Ten Hag to leave the club this summer amid Manchester United links and are already searching for a new manager.

Ten Hag is said to have met with United representatives on Monday in an interview for the managerial position.

The interview with Ten Hag is said to have gone well and some even suggest that United have a verbal agreement with Ten Hag.

Despite the positives surrounding Ten Hag and United, the 'Red Devils' aren't fully decided on their managerial choice yet.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Mail Sport, however Ajax are seemingly preparing for Ten Hag's departure and are already searching for replacements.

Ten Hag has now become the clear favourite for the job amongst bookmakers who now have a fine margin between the Dutchman and Mauricio Pochettino in the betting odds.

United are set to make a decision on the new permanent manager within the next coming weeks.

