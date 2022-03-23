Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Interviewed for the Manchester United Job

Erik ten Hag leads the race to become Manchester United's next permanent manager. The former FC Bayern Munich II head coach is a part of the rat race which includes the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui, and Luis Enrique.

The latest developments from England suggest that the end is near. Various parties have now accepted that the job is Erik ten Hag's to lose. Mauricio Pochettino's camp seems less confident due to the Argentine's hefty compensation which PSG are aiming for.

The 20-time Premier League winners want to conclude the race before the end of next month as the manager's presence is necessary for squad building and planning for next season.

According to Daily Mail's reliable reporters Sami Mokbel and Chris Wheeler, senior officials in Manchester United's hierarchy spoke to the 52-year-old Dutch manager on Monday as part of an interview process for managing the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford-based club remains cautious and doesn't want to propagate noises regarding their next appointment unless a major breakthrough in the deal is closed. The club are expected to interview other candidates as well before closing the process.

The same outlet has confirmed that Thomas Tuchel is out of the race due to the German manager's loyalty towards Chelsea. Time is another key factor that drives this lengthy process of filtering as a final decision needs to be taken soon.

As per James Ducker from Daily Telegraph, numerous factors have contributed to Manchester United's stance on Erik ten Hag: a lower release clause of £4million, a good relationship with the Eredivisie-based club, and the Dutch manager's desire to leave at the end of this season.

The football operations structure at the English club led by John Murtough and Darren Fletcher carried out extensive research at the start of March which connected the dots towards initiating contacts through intermediaries in order to gain assurance on availability and conduct formal talks.

The next couple of weeks will be tense as well as crucial moments for both fans and club officials in determining the status of the club's pursuit for a new permanent manager.

Author Verdict

With the end of March approaching quickly, Manchester United will feel intense pressure in finding an agreement with one of the suitors on the list.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino being a long-term candidate since the Jose Mourinho era, PSG's stance on attaining compensation has made things more difficult.

Erik ten Hag has already started preparations for his next job by taking English classes from a tutor.

Another key piece of information from the news article that struck my eye was that the Dutch manager's agent Kees Vos has a good rapport with the English club. The same agent had negotiated Robin van Persie's transfer to the Red Devils from the Gunners in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the club.

Sources in the Netherlands expect the Ajax manager to leave last season's Eredivisie champions this season.

Daily Mail's piece on Erik ten Hag relays the majority of the information from people close to the Dutch manager. The English club has been adamant to voice out any sort of noise to ensure a smoother process and counter deadlocks.

