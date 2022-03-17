Ajax Manager Erik Ten Hag Now Manchester United's Preferred Managerial Candidate

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is now reportedly the preferred managerial candidate of Manchester United to take over at the club on a permanent basis from the new season.

United are looking to appoint someone on a permanent basis in the summer to take over from Ralf Rangnick in summer, and the Dutch manager has been a prime contender alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag, who joined Ajax in 2017, has enjoyed a successful stint at the club, having won five trophies there including two league titles.

He also led his Ajax team — which had Matthijs De Light and Frenkie De Jong among others — on a dream run to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Manchester Evening News, the 52-year-old is currently United's preferred candidate to take over the reins at Old Trafford from the new season.

Ten Hag's CV is something that has impressed the United hierarchy, who are said to be also impressed by 'how he has assembled two successful teams either side of the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong in 2019'.

The report goes on to state that his longevity of staying in a post also appeals to the hierarchy at the Mancunian club, who are now on a five-year trophy drought.

Besides the Ajax Boss, Argentine Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's names have also been mentioned under consideration at United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |