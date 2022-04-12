Ajax Price-Tag Revealed for Potential Erik Ten Hag Target at Manchester United

Juventus are said to be interested in Ajax's Antony and a report has revealed how much Manchester United may have to pay to sign the Brazilian in the summer.

Antony has impressed for Ajax since replacing Hakim Ziyech and recent reports have stated that United would look to sign the player, if Erik ten Hag is appointed as the club's manager.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Calciomercato's Nicola Balice (via Get Italian Football News) has reported that Juventus have made contact for the Brazilian and are trying to sign the player in the summer, with Paulo Dybala on his way out.

It is stated that interest in the 22-year-old is growing, with United, PSG and Bayern Munich also in line for the player.

Ajax are ready to let their asset leave for €35million, with the Bianconeri keeping a close eye on his situation.

The right-winger has played 23 Eredivisie games this season, scoring eight times and racking up four assists.

