Alejandro Garnacho Close To Signing New Long Term Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new long term contract at Manchester United. The youngster has impressed as of late and United are considering rewarding him with a new contract.

Garnacho has been one of the red's standout players as of late and has shown manager Erik Ten Hag what he has to offer to the team. Ten Hag certainly wants the youngster to stay at United long term.

The 18 year old was recently voted as United's player of the month for November which shows that fans of the club have been impressed with his recent performances. Fans want to see Garnacho in the starting 11 after the World Cup has finished.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

So far for United, this season Garnacho has made 8 appearances in all competitions for the reds along with scoring 2 goals and providing 8 assists. The 18 year old has had an impressive season so far.

The report regarding Garnacho's new contract has come from Harry Pratt who has said;

"Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new long-term £50,000-a-week contract at Manchester United. He currently earns £5,000-a-week. There is optimism Garnacho’s new deal will be completed before the end of the year".

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon