Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest

Chelsea have reportedly contacted the representatives of Alejandro Garnacho to discuss his current situation. Manchester United are focused on preparing a new contract offer for Garnacho as the player is also focused on his future at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has been a star since breaking onto the scene at United, especially this season in particular. The Argentine has taken every chance he has been given so far under Erik Ten Hag.

The winger scored United’s final Premier League goal before the world cup, scoring the winner away at Fulham. Garnacho has captured the hearts of United fans since his breakthrough.

Garnacho in particular will be looking to continue his step up following on from the world cup break. It seems likely that Garnacho will start in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Burnley on Wednesday.

In a new report from Simon Phillips Sport via The United Stand on YouTube; “Chelsea have recently asked the representatives of Garnacho about his current situation and were informed that Garnacho’s intention is, as of now, is to re-sign with Manchester United.”

