Skip to main content
Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / PA Images

Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest

Alejandro Garnacho is said to be committed to his future at Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have reportedly contacted the representatives of Alejandro Garnacho to discuss his current situation. Manchester United are focused on preparing a new contract offer for Garnacho as the player is also focused on his future at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has been a star since breaking onto the scene at United, especially this season in particular. The Argentine has taken every chance he has been given so far under Erik Ten Hag.

The winger scored United’s final Premier League goal before the world cup, scoring the winner away at Fulham. Garnacho has captured the hearts of United fans since his breakthrough.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United

Garnacho in particular will be looking to continue his step up following on from the world cup break. It seems likely that Garnacho will start in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Burnley on Wednesday.

In a new report from Simon Phillips Sport via The United Stand on YouTube; “Chelsea have recently asked the representatives of Garnacho about his current situation and were informed that Garnacho’s intention is, as of now, is to re-sign with Manchester United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest

By Alex Wallace
Emiliano Martinez Argentina FIFA World Cup Final 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

The Top Five Players At The FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe France FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina
World Cup

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe PSG
World Cup

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace For France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

By Alex Wallace