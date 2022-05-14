Alejandro Garnacho's Possible Loan Options Discussed in The Latest Meeting

Alejandro Garnacho helped Manchester United Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup 2021-22 after scoring two goals in the finals.

The young Argentine player of Spanish origin was bought in the summer transfer window of 2020 from Atletico Madrid's academy setup.

The young forward can play multiple roles and has been a hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo supporter since childhood. The player has been described as a "Wunderkind" by people working closer to the club's academy.

IMAGO / PA Images

Academy Director Nick Cox rates the talent highly and many within the first-team management including Darren Fletcher have watched the young Argentinian international closely.

According to Tom McDermott, a new contract was discussed by John Murtough and other footballing people at the club including incoming manager Erik ten Hag in the last recruitment meeting at Amsterdam ahead of next season.

As per the same account, several loan options were presented in the meeting to see how they would help in developing the player's growth towards entering the 20-time Premier League Champions' starting squad in the future.

Recently, Alejandro Garnaco won Manchester United's Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award. Many top clubs will watch the forward's progress closely as the Argentine hopes to become a well-known footballer for both club and country.

