Alejandro Garnacho To Be 'Rewarded' For Manchester United Form

Manchester United fans have seen considerable improvements in their team this season and one of the reasons for that is the new players that have come into the squad.

Yes, that means new signings such as stars Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. Still, it also means the likes of Alejandro Garnacho - who has risen from United's academy system this season and impressed with his talent on the pitch, now playing for the first team.

The 18-year-old made his first start for the club in a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano and instantly became a favourite among fans for his exciting style of playing the game.

Marcus Rashford (Left) and Garnacho (Right) IMAGO / PA Images

He has since received nine appearances - three where he played in the starting 11 - while providing two goals and two assists, including a late winner off the bench against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.

Despite questions surrounding his attitude in the past (This was revealed by Bruno Fernandes earlier in the season), it looks like he is in the right frame of mind at the moment.

The Manchester Evening News have reported the winger could receive a reward for his form and development this season. The club are said to be thinking about giving the young Argentinian a new contract extension. His current deal allegedly runs until the summer of 2024.

