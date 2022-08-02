Skip to main content

Alejandro Garnacho Set To Be A Part Of Manchester United Squad Next Season

Young Manchester United attacking talent, Alejandro Garnacho is set to be a part of the first team squad set up next season rather than be sent out on loan, reports suggest. 

Garnacho has made a great impression since rising up through the ranks at the club, performing to a great standard in United’s youth ranks in the past few seasons. 

The Argentine has also been given a few opportunities to feature in the first team, most recently during a pre season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. 

In his recent appearance Garnacho impressed once again and has some fans talking about the possible impacts he could have in the full first team set up next season. 

garnacho

The winger could very much benefit from a loan move this upcoming season, however with the Premier League’s new five substitute rule, there is enough room to see why Garnacho can have a first team impact next season. 

In a new report from Jacque Talbot, United have reportedly decided that the most likely scenario next season will see the youngster remain at the club, he said;

“Manchester United are set to hold a meeting to decide the future of Alejandro Garnacho and we are told that the most likely scenario is that he remains with the side for the upcoming season and not sent out on loan.”

