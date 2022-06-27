Report: Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Long Term Manchester United Contract

Manchester United youngster and dubbed ‘wonderkid’ Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new contract which will commit his long term future to the club according to a new report.

United have been keen to secure the services of youngster, Garnacho for a period of time with the club offering the young Argentine a new contract.

Garnacho had been the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe who were monitoring the situation with the youngster, including the likes of Juventus.

United fans had stated their intent to see Garnacho sign a new contract and supporters will be happy to learn of the new news.

The youngster who has been labelled as a wonder kid due to his level of performances for United’s youth team in the past season.

Garnacho has already impressed United supporters once again this season by reporting back to training ahead of his scheduled return date, once again showing his strong and high levels of commitment to the club.

Now, according to a Twitter source known as zeeshanxz who has proven to be reliable with United news in recent months has stated;

“Family of Alejandro Garnacho have been invited to Carrington for new contract photoshoot - player is set to commit his long term future to Man United after approval from Erik ten Hag today.”

