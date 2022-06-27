Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Long Term Manchester United Contract

Manchester United youngster and dubbed ‘wonderkid’ Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new contract which will commit his long term future to the club according to a new report.

United have been keen to secure the services of youngster, Garnacho for a period of time with the club offering the young Argentine a new contract.

Garnacho had been the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe who were monitoring the situation with the youngster, including the likes of Juventus. 

United fans had stated their intent to see Garnacho sign a new contract and supporters will be happy to learn of the new news. 

Garnacho

The youngster who has been labelled as a wonder kid due to his level of performances for United’s youth team in the past season.

Garnacho has already impressed United supporters once again this season by reporting back to training ahead of his scheduled return date, once again showing his strong and high levels of commitment to the club.

Now, according to a Twitter source known as zeeshanxz who has proven to be reliable with United news in recent months has stated;

“Family of Alejandro Garnacho have been invited to Carrington for new contract photoshoot - player is set to commit his long term future to Man United after approval from Erik ten Hag today.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Garnacho
News

Report: Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Long Term Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace23 seconds ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Antony Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester United From Ajax

By Alex Wallace12 minutes ago
imago1010942261h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Pull Out Of Move For Watford Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Maintain Contact With Villarreal For Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Transfer to Manchester United Could Be Announced This Week

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Antony
News

Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

By Rhys James4 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Barcelona Hold New Direct Contact As Frenkie De Jong Deal Gets Closer

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago