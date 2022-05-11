Alejandro Garnacho Wins Jimmy Murphy Young Player of The Year Award

Alejandro Garnaco wins Manchester United's Under-18 player of the year award. The Argentinian forward has delivered quite nicely after playing a pivotal role in the Red Devil's march towards the final of the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest.

The 17-year-old of Spanish origin joined the Manchester Reds in the 2020 summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid. The teenager has impressed Ralf Rangnick that prompted the German manager to give this player a Premier League debut against Chelsea in the final minutes of the game.

Along with consistent performances in the FA Youth Cup scoring around 5 goals, the forward got his national team call-up from Argentina in the last international break.

Manchester United's Academy Head Nick Cox will present a memento of appreciation for being the best player in the Under-18 categories of the Red Devils before the FA Youth Cu finals at Old Trafford.

The Argentine will definitely start the finals against Nottingham Forest as the Red Devils try to secure a major academy trophy since 2011.

Nick Cox had a few pleasant words to say about the forward ahead of the record attendance Old Trafford game: "Alejandro has had a fantastic season and really deserves this recognition.

"Alejandro has shown great determination from the day that he arrived here from Spain, in the middle of a pandemic. He has adapted extremely well to living in Manchester and continues to improve on the pitch every day.

“Making his first-team debut last month was the culmination of a great deal of hard work from Alejandro himself, his family, and a dedicated group of Academy staff. The call-up that he received from Argentina is another fantastic indicator of the progress he has made this season."

The FA Youth Cup final will be telecasted on MUTV and FA Player in the UK. Sony Ten 2 HD will be the channel for Indian viewers.

