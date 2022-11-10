Skip to main content
Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers v Aston Villa. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.

Alejandro Garnacho produced a fantastic performance in Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup. The youngster has produced yet again another amazing performance.

Garnacho came of the bench for United in tonight's victory over Villa as the reds were 2-1 down at the time. His impact ensured that United went through to the next round.

The 18 year old started United's last two games before today due to his fantastic performances in recent weeks. Manager Erik Ten Hag could put Garnacho back into the starting eleven v Fulham on Sunday.

United fans would certainly like to see Garnacho get a consistent run of starts for the club as he is showing his promising potential week in and week out.

Garnacho's performance tonight helped United advance through to the next stages of the EFL Cup. The reds would certainly love to have a great cup run.

Below you can see Garnacho's stats from tonight's cup tie;

28 minutes played

23 touches 

13/13 passes

2 chances created

2 assists

