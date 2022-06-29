Skip to main content
Alex Telles Future At Manchester United Now Uncertain Due To Arrival Of Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia is due to arrive at Manchester United in the coming days after the Res Devils agreed a deal with Feyenoord for the left back, however this now leaves Alex Telles with a question mark over his future. 

The Brazilian left back made a number of appearances last season, 29 in all competitions to be exact whilst competing for a first team spot with Luke Shaw. 

The arrival of Malacia is said to spell a possible end to life at Old Trafford for Telles with Shaw seen as the first choice left back and Malacia seen as his competition.

Alex Telles

Telles is said to be one of the many players that could leave United this summer with the Red Devils looking to offload a number of players. 

Telles managed 4 assists in the Premier League last season, one more than his United counter part, Shaw.

However as stated previously, Shaw is seen as Ten Hag’s first choice for the season ahead and United are very much said to be open to offers for the Brazilian. 

In a report by Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst he states that Telles’ future is now uncertain, saying;

“Alex Telles future at Manchester United is now uncertain. He isn’t seen as credible competition to Luke Shaw & Tyrell Malacia.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

