Alexis Sanchez set for United return

Alexis Sanchez' loan move to Inter Milan really gave him a chance to revitalised a stalled career that was once great.

No one could have predicted the 31-year-old's sad decline after ditching Arsenal for Manchester United on a free transfer in 2018.

United may have paid nothing, but contributing just three goals and six assists in 38 appearances whilst on around £400,000-a-week for the Reds has made him one of the biggest flops in the club's history.

According to The Telegraph, Alexis' days at Inter are now numbered and Antonio Conte simply doesn't see a place for him in his squad.

The former Chelsea manager is looking to bolster his options further in the upcoming transfer window, but with younger and more feasible targets.

It is understood that club chief executive, Guiseppe Marotta has no interest in paying the £17.5(€20)million fee United want for the forward.

Alexis' fortunes haven't changed for the better at the San Siro, playing just 596 minutes for Inter and costing the Serie A giants a hefty £7,314 per minute.

Odion Ighalo's instant impact at Old Trafford after spending three years in China has made the Chilean's failures even more telling.

Ighalo has netted four goals in his first three starts for the Reds, already bettering Alexis' disappointing tally in 30 less outings and making around £300,000 less a-week.

It's too hard to predict whether Alexis has a future at United, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secures his primary target, Jadon Sancho this summer.

I think the reason he'd would be more due to his high wages, rather than whether Solskjaer sees him in his vision or not.