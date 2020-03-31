Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Alexis Sanchez set for United return

Alex Turk

Alexis Sanchez' loan move to Inter Milan really gave him a chance to revitalised a stalled career that was once great.

No one could have predicted the 31-year-old's sad decline after ditching Arsenal for Manchester United on a free transfer in 2018.

United may have paid nothing, but contributing just three goals and six assists in 38 appearances whilst on around £400,000-a-week for the Reds has made him one of the biggest flops in the club's history.

According to The Telegraph, Alexis' days at Inter are now numbered and Antonio Conte simply doesn't see a place for him in his squad.

The former Chelsea manager is looking to bolster his options further in the upcoming transfer window, but with younger and more feasible targets.

It is understood that club chief executive, Guiseppe Marotta has no interest in paying the £17.5(€20)million fee United want for the forward.

Alexis' fortunes haven't changed for the better at the San Siro, playing just 596 minutes for Inter and costing the Serie A giants a hefty £7,314 per minute.

Odion Ighalo's instant impact at Old Trafford after spending three years in China has made the Chilean's failures even more telling.

Ighalo has netted four goals in his first three starts for the Reds, already bettering Alexis' disappointing tally in 30 less outings and making around £300,000 less a-week.

It's too hard to predict whether Alexis has a future at United, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secures his primary target, Jadon Sancho this summer.

I think the reason he'd would be more due to his high wages, rather than whether Solskjaer sees him in his vision or not.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reaction: Rashford steps up rehab after positive scan

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his return from back injury following encouraging scan results.

Alex Turk

Bellingham snubs United for Dortmund

Jude Bellingham reportedly wants to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

Grealish's United move STILL on the cards

Manchester United are reportedly still expected to sign Jack Grealish this summer, despite the Aston Villa captain's recent public antics.

Alex Turk

Dortmund won't block Sancho's United move

Borussia Dortmund reportedly won't stand in the way of Jadon Sancho if Manchester United meet their valuation this summer.

Alex Turk

Heskey: There is every chance Grealish will join United

Former Aston Villa star Emile Heskey has tipped Jack Grealish to leave the club, name-dropping Manchester United.

Alex Turk

United fans react as Shenhua offer Ighalo huge contract

Manchester United fans have had their say as Shanghai Shenhua offer Odion Ighalo a jaw-dropping offer to stay in China.

Alex Turk

Alexis set to lose no. 7 shirt amid Sancho talks

Alexis Sanchez could be set to be stripped of his no. 7 shirt at Manchester United as negotiations with Jadon Sancho continue.

Alex Turk

Smalling sale depends on Koulibaly pursuit

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let Chris Smalling leave on a permanent basis if they can sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Alex Turk

United stars keeping busy in isolation with football challenges

Manchester United may not be in action, but the players are staying active on social media with different football challenges.

Alex Turk

United encouraged as Sancho 'favours' move to club

Manchester United are reportedly growing closer to signing Jadon Sancho, who 'favours' a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Alex Turk