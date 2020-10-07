All 14 Man United players you need to look out for on international duty

Entering an international break is never nice, entering the second in the space of two months isn't nice either, entering the second in the space of two months on the back of a defeat is far from ideal, but entering the second international break in the space of two months on the back of a 6-1 defeat at home is a tough pill to swallow.

Manchester United fans will be able to try and steer their minds away from last weekend's humiliation at Old Trafford with some international football over the next week.

United are heavily represented across the world during the upcoming international fixtures, with 14 stars potentially set for action.

Deadline day signing Alex Telles has linked up with Brazil for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

Donny van de Beek is back with the Netherlands while Scott McTominay is bound to play a crucial role in Scotland's hopes of qualifying for EURO 2020.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have all been called up to Gareth Southgate's England set-up.

England face Ryan Giggs' Wales in a friendly on Thursday, and could come up against Dan James and Charlton Athletic loanee Dylan Levitt.

After missing out last month, Paul Pogba joins Anthony Martial in the France squad to face Croatia, Ukraine and Bruno Fernandes' Portugal.

David de Gea and Victor Lindelof have kept their place in the Spain and Sweden squads respectively, and could also face Fernandes.

Eric Bailly is also in action for the Ivory Coast.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...