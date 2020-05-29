All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

Ladies and gentleman, English football is back with a bang.

Following the announcement on Thursday that the Premier League is set to return on 17 June, the TV schedules have been revealed and it's rightly caused a stir amongst eager viewers.

It's now official that all 92 remaining fixtures will be broadcasted live in the UK across the BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

BBC will show four matches in what will be the first-ever occasion the Premier League has shown live action on free terrestrial TV.

It'll also be the first time in 32 years that the BBC has broadcasted live top-flight football, while they will still be running Match of the Day for weekly highlights.

Amazon Prime will also show four live games before the projected end of the league season in late July, with matches being played over six weekends and three midweeks.

Sky Sports will broadcast a jaw-dropping 64 of the 92 remaining fixtures, with 25 of those being made free to watch for all viewers via Sky's 'Pick' channel and simulcast on Sky Sports.

BT Sport will show 20 games, on top of their extensive Bundesliga coverage that has gone down a treat with fans missing the Premier League so far.

The proposed weekend schedule reads as the following:

Friday - 8pm

Saturday - 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm

Sunday - 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm

Monday - 8pm

