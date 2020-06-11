Alli to miss United clash through suspension

After a three-month break where the football is likely to be rusty and lethargic, the last team you'd want to face on your first weekend back is a Jose Mourinho team.

Manchester United face that challenge though, with a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur set to take place next Friday as the Premier League makes it's anticipated return.

Mourinho will be without one of his top stars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though, with Dele Alli facing a suspension.

Alli has been handed a one-match ban after posting a video in February mocking a nearby Asian man with the caption "Corona whattttt, please listen with volume."

The 24-year-old has also been fined £50,000 and must attend an educational course due to breaching Rule E3.

A three-person commission on Monday ruled that Alli had used an “unacceptable racist stereotype” in an attempt of humour gone wrong and didn't think he was racist.

Although Alli wasn't showcasing the most impressive form ahead of the break, he's a notable absentee and it's no doubt a boost for United.

There are mass question marks over how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will set United up, with the squad currently looking stronger than ever since he took charge.

With the Reds on an 11-match unbeaten run going into the break, Spurs were enduring contrasting fortunes but unfortunately, it feels like it's back to square one after such a long lay-off.

Hopefully United will be ready to go by this time next week...

