Analysis: Antony’s Manchester United Debut vs Arsenal

Antony arrived at Manchester United on deadline day from Ajax for a fee of around £85million.

The Brazilian winger featured in a key role under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and is set to do the same at United.

Ten Hag instantly backed his new signing against Arsenal with the Brazilian starting the game.

Many people wondered whether the Brazilian would be ready to start the game - Antony proved that Ten Hag was right to put his faith in him.

Antony started the game on the right side of the wing in a three man attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

As expected it took a few minutes for Antony to adjust to the game, however the Brazilian began to show his flair.

Beating two Arsenal defenders with a great skill before laying the ball off to Diogo Dalot was the Brazilians first involvement in the game.

Antony was getting the crowd on his side as he was working on his skill moves and showing his work rates with a number of ball recoveries.

The 35th minute saw Antony played in on goal by Rashford - the Brazilian took the opportunity and scored his goal.

Antony continued to show his flair and pace on the ball exciting the crowd with his ability before his substitution on the hour mark.

Below you can find Antony’s game in numbers.

58 minutes

1 goal

77% pass success

2 shots on target

67% shot accuracy

