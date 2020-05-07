Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Herrera reveals he didn't intend to leave United

Alex Turk

There have been numerous occasions this season where, looking at the lack of quality in midfield, Manchester United have been made to rue one recent transfer decision in particular.

After arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, Ander Herrera quickly became a fan favourite in the stands and grew into a vital component to the team on the pitch.

It made it all the more baffling to see the Basque midfielder be allowed to leave on a free transfer last summer, with Paris Saint-Germain on the correct end of a major coup.

Speaking to ESPN, Herrera opened up about his departure and put it down to disagreements with the board, although he maintains his respect:

“When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United. I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t. They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back.

Five years and 189 appearances down, it was a shame to see Herrera depart so suddenly but with the hefty wages he demanded, the surprise was minimal.

Things haven't one smoothly for the 30-year-old in Paris so far, making just eight Ligue 1 appearances in his debut campaign, but it's nice to see him continue to speak highly of the Reds.

There's no doubt Herrera has been one of United's most influential players post-Sir Alex Ferguson, but it's a shame how his stint at the club ended.

Two past United players capable of joining another European heavyweight though were Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidic, the topics of Stretford Paddock's latest debate:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andreas suggests he wants to join another big club

Andreas Pereira has suggested that he's happy at Manchester United, but would like to play for another big club in his career.

Alex Turk

United Contact Werner! | Ronaldo Said Yes To United | Latest Transfer News 06/05/20

News coming out of Germany that United have reportedly approached Timo Werner as a striking option for Manchester United We also look at the news coming from Patrice Evra that Sir Alex wasn't backed after agreeing deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale!

Mitul Mistry

United hoping to extend Ighalo stay

Manchester United are hoping to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Alex Turk

United attempting to hijack Werner's Liverpool move

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Timo Werner, who is waiting for Liverpool to make an offer for his services.

Alex Turk

Milinkovic-Savic Set To Replace Pogba?

Reports emerge from Italy claiming that United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba? We will also be looking at the story that Manchester United are close to signing 16-year old Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill.

Mitul Mistry

Evra opens up about extreme abuse after Suarez row

Patrice Evra has opened up about the extreme hate he received after being racially abused by Luis Suarez during Manchester United v Liverpool.

Alex Turk

Sir Alex thought Morrison was most talented he'd ever worked with

Sir Alex Ferguson thought Ravel Morrison was the most talented player he'd ever worked with at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Juventus Want Cut-Price Pogba!

Juventus Director, Fabio Paratici has spoken about how few teams an afford Paul Pogba's wages after the COVID*19 pandemic. Is he trying to get a cut-price fee for the Frenchman?

Mitul Mistry

Four Premier League clubs monitoring Lingard situation

Four players are reportedly monitoring Jesse Lingard amid speculation that he'll leave Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United set to be hit worst by behind-closed-doors football

Manchester United look set to be hit worst by the Premier League being played behind-closed-doors.

Alex Turk