Herrera reveals he didn't intend to leave United

There have been numerous occasions this season where, looking at the lack of quality in midfield, Manchester United have been made to rue one recent transfer decision in particular.

After arriving from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, Ander Herrera quickly became a fan favourite in the stands and grew into a vital component to the team on the pitch.

It made it all the more baffling to see the Basque midfielder be allowed to leave on a free transfer last summer, with Paris Saint-Germain on the correct end of a major coup.

Speaking to ESPN, Herrera opened up about his departure and put it down to disagreements with the board, although he maintains his respect:

“When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United. I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t. They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back.

Five years and 189 appearances down, it was a shame to see Herrera depart so suddenly but with the hefty wages he demanded, the surprise was minimal.

Things haven't one smoothly for the 30-year-old in Paris so far, making just eight Ligue 1 appearances in his debut campaign, but it's nice to see him continue to speak highly of the Reds.

There's no doubt Herrera has been one of United's most influential players post-Sir Alex Ferguson, but it's a shame how his stint at the club ended.

