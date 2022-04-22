Skip to main content
Potential Manchester United Stay Could Depend on Midfielder as Club Circles

Andreas Pereira's decision about his future could have a vital role to play in where the midfielder ends up in the summer transfer window.

Currently on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo, Pereira has been in and out of the side but the club do have the option to buy him permanently.

Pereira was loaned out to Serie A side Lazio last season and he failed to make a mark there.

Andreas Pereira

TNT Sports' Fred Caldeira has reported that United could have the player with themselves for next season and John Murtough has informed the midfielder about this already.

But having said that, Flamengo has the clause to buy him permanently and they would have to pay €10 million to sign in the summer. If Pereira wants the move and Flamengo pay the money, United will be happy to sell him.

The midfielder's current deal at United runs out in the summer of 2023 but the Red Devils have the option to extend it for another year.

