Andreas suggests he wants to join another big club

Andreas Pereira has spoken very openly about his career ambitions and it seems like he could be willing to move on from Manchester United.

With both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay missing large chunks of the season through injury, Andreas has enjoyed his most prominent campaign at the club yet.

The 24-year-old has featured 37 times in all competitions this term, 23 of which have come in United's 29 Premier League games so far.

He was recently asked about his future at Old Trafford though, and he gave an answer not many would've expected.

Speaking to Brazilian TV channel Globo Esporto, quoted by @utdreport, Andreas revealed he wants to play for another big club in his career and mentioned three in particular:

"For now, I only dream of playing here. But of course, as a player, you would always like to play for another big club. I really like Barcelona and Real Madrid, they are top teams. Bayern Munich too."

Now, I don't think I'm out of line when I say Andreas' performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have failed to win over fans.

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes' January arrival and Pogba's return from injury will be bound to limit his game-time further.

There's nothing wrong with aiming high, but it'd be very surprising to see a club of the stature he's eyeing place an offer for his services.

Andreas still has plenty of time to develop, but he hasn't but great this season and it's just bizarre to see him speak so openly about clubs he would like to play for.

One thing's for certain, don't expect the midfield man to make 37 appearances next term.

