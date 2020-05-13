Angel Gomes to Chelsea? & Bellingham to be offered First Team Spot? - Transfer Rumor Round-up - 13/05/20

This morning as we look at the news that United youngster Angel Gomes is reportedly close to sealing a move to Chelsea at the end of the season after failing in contract negotiations with United.

Gomes close to Chelsea?

According to The Daily Mail Chelsea 'believe they have snatched Angel Gomes' from Manchester United after the young midfielder snubbed a new Old Trafford contract. Man United and Angel Gomes have failed to agree on terms despite a year of talks with the Starlite who came on for Wayne Rooney against Crystal Palace for his debut under Jose Mourinho.

Previously represented by his Dad, Angel Gomes has now recruited agent Pini Zahavi who is said to have talked with Chelsea; with the Englishman, moving agents it could indicate a move is on the cards, but Manchester United remain hopeful of convincing Gomes to stay at the club.

Angel Gomes has attracted interest from a number of foreign clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund but with the London link, Gomes has with him being born in London and potentially having family still in London it would make sense for him to move there if Manchester United isn't an option for him.

Bellingham to be offered First Team Spot?

According to The Standard Manchester United want Jude Bellingham to immediately challenge for a first-team place if they win the race for the Birmingham starlet this summer.

Despite being just 16-years-old, the midfielder is seen as a generational talent capable of joining straight up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

