Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Angel Gomes to Chelsea? & Bellingham to be offered First Team Spot? - Transfer Rumor Round-up - 13/05/20

Mitul Mistry

This morning as we look at the news that United youngster Angel Gomes is reportedly close to sealing a move to Chelsea at the end of the season after failing in contract negotiations with United. 

Gomes close to Chelsea?

According to The Daily Mail Chelsea 'believe they have snatched Angel Gomes' from Manchester United after the young midfielder snubbed a new Old Trafford contract. Man United and Angel Gomes have failed to agree on terms despite a year of talks with the Starlite who came on for Wayne Rooney against Crystal Palace for his debut under Jose Mourinho.

Previously represented by his Dad, Angel Gomes has now recruited agent Pini Zahavi who is said to have talked with Chelsea; with the Englishman, moving agents it could indicate a move is on the cards, but Manchester United remain hopeful of convincing Gomes to stay at the club.

Angel Gomes has attracted interest from a number of foreign clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund but with the London link, Gomes has with him being born in London and potentially having family still in London it would make sense for him to move there if Manchester United isn't an option for him.

Bellingham to be offered First Team Spot?

According to The Standard Manchester United want Jude Bellingham to immediately challenge for a first-team place if they win the race for the Birmingham starlet this summer.

Despite being just 16-years-old, the midfielder is seen as a generational talent capable of joining straight up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. 

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as we look at the news that United youngster Angel Gomes is reportedly close to sealing a move to Chelsea at the end of the season after failing in contract negotiations with United. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man United on the Verge of Signing Saul & Dembele? - Transfer Talk - 12/05/20

In the Paper Talk, this morning reports emerging that United are "closing in on" a £60 million move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and on the verge of signing Athletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Mitul Mistry

Pjanic 'refused' United move amid Barcelona interest

Miralem Pjanic has reportedly refused a move to Manchester United in favour of La Liga champions Barcelona.

Alex Turk

United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Alex Turk

Giggs' Recommends Rodon Signing! | Transfer News | 11/05/20

Today we look at United's approach for Swansea centre back Joe Rodon after high praise from Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Ole open to selling 3 defenders and Government giving the football the green light to start again in June

Mitul Mistry

Herrera: Pogba can be world's best midfielder

Ander Herrera has claimed that Paul Pogba can become the best midfielder in the world amid speculation about his future.

Alex Turk

Maguire: Rashford most talented I've played with

Harry Maguire has revealed he believes Marcus Rashford is the most talented player he's ever played with.

Alex Turk

Government to give go-ahead for June return

The UK Government is set to give the green light for the Premier League to return on the weekend of June 12.

Alex Turk

United facing battle to extend Ighalo loan

Manchester United are reportedly facing a battle to keep Odion Ighalo, with Shanghai Shenhua unwilling to extend his loan.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer ready to sell three United centre-backs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell three Manchester United centre-backs this summer.

Alex Turk

United plan to complete £20m Rodon signing

Manchester United are reportedly planning to complete a £20million deal for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon.

Alex Turk