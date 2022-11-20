Anthony Martial Involved In Bust Up With Manchester United Teammate

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has been involved in a training ground bust up with a youth team player according to reports. The session was stopped due to the incident between the Frenchman and his team mate.

The bust up comes just days after Cristiano Ronaldo released his bombshell interview with revelations against Erik Ten Hag, his teammates and the clubs owners. Ronaldo is said to not be welcome back at Carrington.

Martial didn’t receive a call up to the French national team following the initial selection. Karim Benzema has sustained an injury but France will not be calling up a replacement.

The report comes from the Mirror reporter Simon Mullock. He reported the following;

“Anthony Martial has been involved in a bust-up with a youth-team player that threatened to give Erik ten Hag another headache after the Cristiano Ronaldo saga.”

“Youth player Dan Gore clattered Anthony Martial with a robust tackle in training on Wednesday, which sparked an angry confrontation between the pair. Martial is alleged to have lashed out and caught the teenager.”

“Dan Gore and Anthony Martial were pulled apart, with Gore told by Ten Hag and his staff that tackling first-team stars was off-limits in training games. Martial is believed to have apologised to the youngster and Gore was happy to make the peace.”

