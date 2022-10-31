Anthony Martial Returns To Manchester United Training

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be delighted with todays developments as he now has another striker option in his squad. Anthony Martial returned to first team training today following some time out.

Martial has spent much of United’s season out with injury which has been extremely frustrating. Despite his injuries, the Frenchman has been one of the most consistent performers this season.

Scoring a brace in the Manchester Derby as well as getting an assist against Liverpool, Martial has shown he is still hungry to succeed. Ten Hag also seems just as keen to utilise the striker.

IMAGO / PA Images

Martial was able to get back into first team training today, one day after United’s win against West Ham. United have a huge game in the Europa League against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Ten Hag’s men will have to win that game if they want to finish at the top of their European group. Martial could be fit to feature for that game but the final word on that will come later this week.

United have been missing that edge in attack which could very well be provided by Martial when he returns. United’s number 9 could be the solution to a conversion issue in front of goal.