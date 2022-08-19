Anthony Martial Returns To Training Ahead of Manchester United v Liverpool Clash
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of United’s huge clash against rivals Liverpool on Monday, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed in his weekly press conference.
Ten Hag has been speaking to the media ahead of United’s huge game against Liverpool on Monday.
The Dutch boss has confirmed updates on a number of players that have been out of the side with injuries in the past few weeks.
Ten Hag was of course questioned about the availability of his squad as two players in particular were brought to questions, Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof.
Martial had a great pre season for United, scoring a number of goals and looked like a new player in Ten Hag’s reinvented attacking system.
However, Martial picked up an injury ahead of the opening game of the season and has been out until this point, as well as that United’s attacking system looks nothing like it did in pre season.
Lindelof has also been out for some weeks with an injury, while Martial looks set to return, the Swedish international is set to remain sidelined.
Ten Hag, speaking to MUTV, said;
“Ten Hag confirms Martial is back in training but Lindelof has not yet returned.” via UnitedStandMUFC
