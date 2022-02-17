Skip to main content
WATCH: Anthony Martial Grabs His First Sevilla Goal In Europa League Clash After Leaving Manchester United

It has taken Anthony Martial just three appearances to put his torrid Manchester United form behind him, netting in Sevilla's Europa League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Frenchman got his much needed move away from Old Trafford in the closing stages of the January transfer window, joining the perennial Europa League winners Sevilla on an initial six-month loan.

Anthony Martial

The move brought an end to a turbulent 18 months for the 26-year old, scoring just five times in a the last year and a half at the club.

Martial appeared disturbed by the arrival of Edinson Cavani in 2020 as he failed to replicate his magnificent goalscoring season of 2019/20, quickly finding himself out of favour as the Uruguayan established himself.

However, The Frenchman has soon made Seville his home, grabbing an assist on just his second appearance before grabbing his first goal tonight.

Martial will likely be a key component in Sevilla's side should they wish to maintain pressure on league leaders Real Madrid.

Watch his strike here:

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

