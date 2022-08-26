Anthony Martial Sidelined For Manchester United Through New Injury

Anthony Martial is now set to miss yet another game at least for Manchester United having picked up a new injury in training this week, confirms Erik Ten Hag ahead of the Southampton clash this Saturday.

Martial missed the opening two games of the season for United following an injury picked up in pre season before returning to United’s squad on Monday.

Martial started the game against Liverpool from the bench and was brought on at half time replacing Anthony Elanga.

The French striker had a fantastic 45 minutes for United against Liverpool, showing off how good he can be on his day as well as providing an assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal.

Martial is a player that more than has the ability to be a key player for United and works very well with Sancho and Rashford as a front three.

However, these consistent injuries are a problem for both the player and team with United losing one of their only striker options once again.

Erik Ten Hag delivered his pre match press conference ahead of the trip to Southampton this weekend where he delivered the news about Martial’s injury, saying;

“He came out with a problem with his achilles. I hope he will be available for the next game.”

