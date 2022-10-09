Anthony Martial Substituted With Injury During Everton vs Manchester United
Anthony Martial was named in the starting eleven today against Everton. However just before kick off it was reported that the Frenchman picked up an injury.
Martial however still started the game for Manchester United. The striker even went on to get the assist for United’s equaliser.
A great through ball onto Antony saw the pair connect to get United back in the game. Martial then however was taken off by Erik Ten Hag.
Martial was brought off and replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo who then went on to score himself. Ronaldo scored his 700th club career goal.
Martial picking up another injury is a big blow for United. Ten Hag cannot continue to rely on a player who is so injury prone.
The Frenchman has shown such an improvement recently and sustaining a new injury will be a huge blow. Martial will now however possibly spend some time back on the sidelines.
It’s unclear at this moment if the injury is severe or not following the knock. United fans will be hoping that he will be back sooner rather than later.
