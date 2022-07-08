Anthony Martial To Be Given Another Chance At Manchester United Under Erik Ten Hag

Anthony Martial could be set to be given another chance under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United next season following admissions from Cristiano Ronaldo that he wants to leave the club this summer, a new report says.

Martial who arrived for a significant fee many years ago has been out of tune at United and has failed to make a real impact at the club for some years.

The Frenchman has fallen right down the pecking order at the club with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo all holding squad places ahead of him.

However with the possible departure of Ronaldo on the cards, this could be a chance for Martial to impress under new boss Ten Hag and play in the number nine position next season.

Martial spent last season on loan at Sevilla but failed to make his mark in La Liga and other competitions which has seen him return to Old Trafford with no interest in a permanent move from the Spanish side.

However with United having a limited budget this summer and much of that money being spent elsewhere, Martial may be in with a chance of taking back his spot up front.

A report from GOAL via Sports Mole, says that “Ten Hag 'try to get a tune' out of the France international, who is back at Old Trafford this summer after an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla.”

