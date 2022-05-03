Skip to main content
Report: Anthony Martial Very Unlikely to Return to Manchester United

Anthony Martial is very unlikely to return to Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag according to a new report with United set to delve into the market for a new striker this summer.

Martial has spent the second half of the season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla but has failed to make an impact for the La Liga side.

The Frenchman has made a number of appearances during his loan spell but has failed to find any form.

Sevilla have already confirmed that they will not be pursuing a permanent move for the attacker.

Anthony Martial

According to Jason Burt from the Telegraph, "There is very little chance of Anthony Martial returning."

Burt also stated, "the departures of free agents will give United room within their squad and with their wage bill to bring in new recruits without factoring in Ten Hag being afforded a significant budget."

Martial was out of favour at United and had pushed to depart the club on loan in January.

