Anthony Martial’s Standout Statistics For Manchester United This Season

Anthony Martial has shown a great improvement for Manchester United this season. The Frenchman has taken every opportunity he has had to impress so far.

Martial fell out of favour at United last season. Ralf Rangnick loaned out the striker to Sevilla in January.

The Frenchman however went on loan to Sevilla and had an unsuccessful time in Spain. Martial struggled to make an impact during the spell.

Erik Ten Hag however decided he wanted to give Martial a chance at Old Trafford. Despite picking up some early injuries, Martial has performed when given the chance.

IMAGO / News Images

United’s number nine has made a real impact in some of United’s last two games.

In just his last 30 minutes of football, Martial has registered three goals and one assist. The Frenchman scored a brace in United’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Martial came from the bench at the Etihad and scored two for United in a number of minutes. Once again, from the bench, Martial scored against Omonia in the UEFA Europa league.

The striker is undoubtedly staking his claim to his manager. Supporters want to see Martial start against Everton in the Premier League this Sunday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Another stat that truly highlights his quality was tweeted by Statman Dave. He said;

“Anthony Martial has scored or assisted a goal every 19 minutes for Manchester United so far this season.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon