Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix Set to Start for Atletico Madrid Against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix are set to start as the attacking duo for Atletico Madrid against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

United face Atletico at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UCL round of 16 tie with the score currently being 1-1.

The game is huge for both sides and will be an integral part in both of their seasons.

Atletico are set to line up on the night with Felix and Griezmann leading the line, according to a report.

This comes as a huge boost for Atletico and means that United will have to be ready for the strong attacking force.

Sharpness will be key to defend against two of Europe's top attackers.

The ideal man for the job in United's defence would be Raphael Varane who is familiar with both attackers.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |