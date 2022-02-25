Antonio Conte Linked to 'Dream' Manchester United move Amid Spurs Troubles

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is considering leaving his club for Manchester United this summer.

According to La Repubblica, via Get Italian Football News, Spurs chairman Daniel levy believes he needs more time to fulfil the wishes of the manager.

The Italian boss reportedly is not of the opinion that January signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski significantly change the situation in regards to the top four race, despite appreciating the two.

It is said that an exit this summer cannot be ruled out, as the first signs of "Crisis" have come about.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that the Former Chelsea boss' future is closely linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be after the job at Old Trafford, after a falling out with important figures at the French club.

Allegedly it is Conte's "Dream", however, to be in the same role that Sir Alex Ferguson was during his time at the club, and he sees the prospect as one of the biggest challenge of his career.

Finally the article states that he could also end up at PSG to replace Pochettino, if they do not manage to get Zinedine Zidane Or Didier Deschamps.

