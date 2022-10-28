Antony Responds To Critics After Skill Move V FC Sheriff
Manchester United right winger Antony went viral after his trademark skill move in United's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. He was heavily criticized for the skill as the game was 0-0 at the time.
Antony has started life well at United so far as he scored in his first three Premier League games which set a new club record. He has already proved some critics wrong.
The Brazillian joined United from Ajax for a fee of around £86million in the summer. The 22 year old has shown why Erik Ten Hag was right to put his trust in him as he put him straight into his lineup from day one.
Last night during United's 3-0 win BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage branded the skill move as 'embarrassing' as he gave the ball away seconds after the skill.
On the other hand, fans enjoyed the showboating from Anthony as he showed his flair and that it was something different than they are used to seeing.
He has hit back at his critics via Instagram by posting on his story "We're known for our art and I won't stop doing what got me to where I am!".
