Skip to main content
Antony Responds To Critics After Skill Move V FC Sheriff

IMAGO / PA Images

Antony Responds To Critics After Skill Move V FC Sheriff

Manchester United winger Antony responds to critics after his skill move went viral in last night's victory v FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Manchester United right winger Antony went viral after his trademark skill move in United's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. He was heavily criticized for the skill as the game was 0-0 at the time.

Antony has started life well at United so far as he scored in his first three Premier League games which set a new club record. He has already proved some critics wrong.

The Brazillian joined United from Ajax for a fee of around £86million in the summer. The 22 year old has shown why Erik Ten Hag was right to put his trust in him as he put him straight into his lineup from day one.

Antony UEFA Europa League

Last night during United's 3-0 win BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage branded the skill move as 'embarrassing' as he gave the ball away seconds after the skill.

On the other hand, fans enjoyed the showboating from Anthony as he showed his flair and that it was something different than they are used to seeing.

He has hit back at his critics via Instagram by posting on his story "We're known for our art and I won't stop doing what got me to where I am!".

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony UEFA Europa League
News

Antony Responds To Critics After Skill Move V FC Sheriff

By Ben Patterson
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Happy With Donny Van De Beek Return To Manchester United Squad

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Hopes Anthony Martial Will Play For Manchester United Before World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Transfers

Manchester United Could Move For Jeremie Frimpong In January

By Ben Patterson
David De Gea Brentford
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Not Selected For 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

By Alex Wallace
Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why He Substituted Antony v FC Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao
Transfers

Manchester United Have Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper On Shortlist

By Alex Wallace