Antony’s Potential Manchester United Shirt Number Revealed

Manchester United completed the £85million signing of Ajax winger Antony on Deadline Day this week.

The Brazilian was Erik Ten Hag’s final summer addition, following five other players to Old Trafford.

Antony pushed for the move to be reunited with his former manager in the Premier League - a dream move for the player.

The player joins the squad a number of games into the season meaning that a choice of shirt number could be slightly out of reach.

Of course there are a number of numbers still available for the player.

At Ajax, Antony made a name for himself wearing the clubs number 11 during his time.

Most people would suggest that Antony would take that shirt number at United.

However, that may not currently seem to be the case with some early reports suggesting that Antony has a new number.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

An early suggestion has followed due to the website called TransferMarkt added Antony as United’s number 21.

Another report that circled Twitter then also suggested that the number 21 is correct.

However no official confirmation has been put out yet by United to state what number Antony will wear.

United face Arsenal on Sunday with a shirt number choice have to be confirmed if the Brazilian is to make the squad.

