Arsenal Trio Have Travelled Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Some early team news ahead of Manchester United’s game against Arsenal has been confirmed.
A trio of Arsenal players had reportedly been injury doubts for the game at Old Trafford.
However, those three said players have travelled with the Arsenal squad, of course however this doesn’t mean they will feature.
Regardless it will be a boost for Arsenal fans seeing that those players have travelled.
Oleksander Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard were two players who were reportedly meant to be out of tomorrows game.
Aaron Ramsdale is the third name that has emerged as a possible injury doubt ahead of the clash.
However it has now been stated that all three of the players listed above have travelled with Arsenal’s squad for the game.
Of course as previously stated, just because the three players have travelled doesn’t mean they will feature on the day.
According to the report from M.E.N chief reporter, Samuel Luckhurst;
“Odegaard and Ramsdale have travelled with the Arsenal squad to Manchester.
“As has Zinchenko.”
Arsenal fans will feel that little more reassured with the news that the players have travelled.
All three of those names have been key to Arsenal’s squad so far this season.
