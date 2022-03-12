Skip to main content
Arsenal v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United fans will be watching on as Arsenal host Leicester City on Sunday in another crucial match for the Premier League top four race and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Arsenal

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 22:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

