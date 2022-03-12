Arsenal v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United fans will be watching on as Arsenal host Leicester City on Sunday in another crucial match for the Premier League top four race and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8:30am PT
Central time: 10:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 22:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
