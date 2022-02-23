Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday in a Premier League match that will have implications on Manchester United's top four chances and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Emirates Stadium

The Red Devils currently lead the way in the battle for fourth place, four points clear of West Ham and Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Wolves are two points behind Mikel Arteta's team with Tottenham Hotspur a further point back.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game for United fans looking to stay in touch with affairs.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Emirates Stadium
News

Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
imago1009835738h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Wilfred Ndidi Set for Contract Talks With Leicester City

By Alex Wallace
11 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Told €75m Transfer Bid Will Be Accepted

By Matt Thielen
13 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash | Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Hannibal Mejbri

By Alex Wallace
14 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Watch: Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Ralf Rangnick Press Conference With Bruno Fernandes | Champions League | Cavani Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
15 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Opinions

Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester United Predicted XI: Fred and Paul Pogba to Start

By Rhys James
15 hours ago
Arnaut Dajnuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Beat Liverpool to Transfer Of 12-Goal La Liga Star

By Matt Thielen
17 hours ago
Manchester United Flag Badge
News

Leaked: List Of Manchester United Managerial Candidates Including Surprise Name

By Matt Thielen
17 hours ago