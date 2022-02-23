Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday in a Premier League match that will have implications on Manchester United's top four chances and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
The Red Devils currently lead the way in the battle for fourth place, four points clear of West Ham and Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.
Wolves are two points behind Mikel Arteta's team with Tottenham Hotspur a further point back.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game for United fans looking to stay in touch with affairs.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:15 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
