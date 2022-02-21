Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

Atletico Madrid have been dealt another blow ahead of this weeks UEFA Champions League fixture against Manchester United as captain Koke hasn't trained with the squad just two days before the clash.

The current La Liga title holders already have a number of key players out of the game such as the likes of Yannick Carrasco, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass and also have doubts about Thomas Lemar. 

MARCA are reporting that Koke did not train with Atletico today meaning that Diego Simeone could be without up to six first players ahead of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Koke

MARCA, continues to say that "the Rojiblanco has been a starter in the previous six Campions League clashes. What's more, he hasn't missed a match in the top international competition since November 6, 2018".

The 30 year old has played 21 times in La Liga alone this season and is an ever present name to feature for Atletico.

The news of another name potentially being out for the Spanish side presents a huge boost to United ahead of the tie.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Koke
News

Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
12 seconds ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Inter 'Considering' Move for Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace
31 minutes ago
imago1009892330h
News

Manchester United Fans Urge Paul Pogba to Stay Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
David De Gea vs Aston Villa
News

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

By James Ridge
2 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reacts To Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Were Sloppy, But The Goal Was A Foul"

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
News

Paul Pogba's Influence in the Manchester United Dressing Room Reaffirmed Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By James Ridge
17 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
News

WATCH: Anthony Elanga Point to Manchester United Badge In Front Of Leeds United Fans

By James Ridge
18 hours ago
Elanga and Rangnick
News

Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash

By Alex Wallace
18 hours ago