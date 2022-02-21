Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

Atletico Madrid have been dealt another blow ahead of this weeks UEFA Champions League fixture against Manchester United as captain Koke hasn't trained with the squad just two days before the clash.

The current La Liga title holders already have a number of key players out of the game such as the likes of Yannick Carrasco, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass and also have doubts about Thomas Lemar.

MARCA are reporting that Koke did not train with Atletico today meaning that Diego Simeone could be without up to six first players ahead of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

MARCA, continues to say that "the Rojiblanco has been a starter in the previous six Campions League clashes. What's more, he hasn't missed a match in the top international competition since November 6, 2018".

The 30 year old has played 21 times in La Liga alone this season and is an ever present name to feature for Atletico.

The news of another name potentially being out for the Spanish side presents a huge boost to United ahead of the tie.

