Atletico Madrid’s union of club supporters have released a statement on Wednesday expressing their disapproval against the club signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Atletico have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ronaldo this summer and with the players rich history at City rivals, Real Madrid, it doesn’t really come as a surprise as to why the group of supporters do not want to sign the player.

Publicly, Ronaldo has been placed out of reach by Atletico’s president and a deal to take the player to the club now seems unlikely.

This means that in the current moment, Ronaldo has no way out of United this summer with no club seeing a possible way to sign the striker.

The statement by Atletico fans was released on Wednesday evening and expressing the opinion of fans that the Portuguese international is not welcome at the club, it reads;

“In light of the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, if it is more than a simple rumour without any basis, we express our absolute rejection of his hypothetical joining of our club.”

“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as the effort generosity modesty and humility of those who want to defend our values”

“Even in the highly unlikely hypothetical case that a player in steep decline such as Cristiano Ronaldo could guarantee us a trophy, we wouldn't accept his signing.”

“The sense of being a part of our Atlético Madrid feeling isn't within his reach, unfortunately for him, and as such he could never receive our affection or recognition.”

“As such, we ask the club to reject his possible signing, if it has indeed been considered at any time.”

