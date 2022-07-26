Atletico Madrid President Dismisses Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has been speaking about the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to the club following weeks of media speculation, in which he gave quite a direct answer.

Enrique spoke to the media today and was asked about the links between his club and a possible move for Ronaldo in the summer window with the players future at Manchester United still unclear as things stand.

The president has dismissed the rumours despite links pushing Ronaldo closer to the possibility of signing for the Madrid based club.

United have remained firm in their public stance and do not expect to sell the player this summer according to reports.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The striker has met with Erik Ten Hag in Manchester today to discuss his future ahead of the 22/23 campaign that is now only 10 days away.

Ronaldo is still said to be focused on leaving United but will remain professional in the process, reports have claimed.

When speaking to the media today, Atletico’s president had this to say on the links between his club and the former Real Madrid player;

“I don't know who invented the story of Cristiano Ronaldo, but it’s practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon