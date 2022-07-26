Skip to main content

Atletico Madrid President Dismisses Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has been speaking about the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to the club following weeks of media speculation, in which he gave quite a direct answer.

Enrique spoke to the media today and was asked about the links between his club and a possible move for Ronaldo in the summer window with the players future at Manchester United still unclear as things stand. 

The president has dismissed the rumours despite links pushing Ronaldo closer to the possibility of signing for the Madrid based club. 

United have remained firm in their public stance and do not expect to sell the player this summer according to reports. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

The striker has met with Erik Ten Hag in Manchester today to discuss his future ahead of the 22/23 campaign that is now only 10 days away.

Ronaldo is still said to be focused on leaving United but will remain professional in the process, reports have claimed. 

When speaking to the media today, Atletico’s president had this to say on the links between his club and the former Real Madrid player;

“I don't know who invented the story of Cristiano Ronaldo, but it’s practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Atletico Madrid President Dismisses Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace35 seconds ago
antony celebrating
Quotes

'We Want To Keep This Squad Together' - Ajax Technical Director On Antony Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James1 hour ago
christian eriksen
Articles

New Manchester United Signing Midfielder Christian Eriksen Shared Why He Decided To Join The Old Trafford Side

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Full List Of Manchester United Players That Returned To Carrington Today

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Transfers

Report: Erik ten Hag Wants To Sign A Forward Regardless Of The Future Of Star Forward At The Club

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Manchester United New Signing Christian Eriksen Speaks Upon His Arrival At Carrington Training Complex

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
christian eriksen
News

Incredible Christian Eriksen Stat Revealed As His Manchester United Transfer Is Completed

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Fernandez
News

Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Signs New Deal And Joins Preston North End On Loan

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago