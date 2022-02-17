Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann Returns To Training Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann has returned to training today ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Manchester United next Wednesday.

The Frenchman suffered a muscle injury relapse which ruled him out of the Rojiblancos last seven games, including last nights defeat to Levante.

Antoine Griezmann

The current La Liga champions suffered defeat to bottom of the league Levante last night at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Griezmann is set to feature for Atletico against Osasuna on Saturday ahead of the Champions League tie against United, report MARCA.

The World Cup winner suffered his muscle injury during the Madrid derby on December 12th, before returning to face Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa Del Ray on January 6th.

The Frenchman antagonised his existing injury during the clash with Rayo.

Griezmann currently leads the way as Atletico's top goal scorer in the Champions League with four goals.

Despite the positive news for Atletico of Greizmann's return, Matheus Cunha is unlikely to feature in the first leg against United after picking up a knee injury last night against Levante.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Antoine Griezmann
News

Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann Returns To Training Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

3 minutes ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl
News

Southampton Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl Refuses to Be Drawn Into Manchester United Speculation

37 minutes ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
News

Report: Paul Pogba Set To Reject Manchester United Extension With Chelsea and Real Madrid Lurking.

43 minutes ago
Rio Ferdinand, John O'Shea
News

Manchester United Legends To Face Liverpool FC Legends For Manchester United Foundation

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: PSG Interested In Signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago
bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly Being Targeted By Serie A Giants Roma

1 hour ago
Raul Jimenez Atletico
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher: "Arsenal have more of a chance" Of Winning the UCL Than Manchester United

3 hours ago
Diallo
Transfers

Report: Serie A Side 'Very Interested' In Young Manchester United Talent Amad Diallo

3 hours ago