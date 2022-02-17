Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann Returns To Training Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann has returned to training today ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Manchester United next Wednesday.

The Frenchman suffered a muscle injury relapse which ruled him out of the Rojiblancos last seven games, including last nights defeat to Levante.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The current La Liga champions suffered defeat to bottom of the league Levante last night at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Griezmann is set to feature for Atletico against Osasuna on Saturday ahead of the Champions League tie against United, report MARCA.

The World Cup winner suffered his muscle injury during the Madrid derby on December 12th, before returning to face Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa Del Ray on January 6th.

The Frenchman antagonised his existing injury during the clash with Rayo.

Griezmann currently leads the way as Atletico's top goal scorer in the Champions League with four goals.

Despite the positive news for Atletico of Greizmann's return, Matheus Cunha is unlikely to feature in the first leg against United after picking up a knee injury last night against Levante.

