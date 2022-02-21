Atletico Madrid Training XI Revealed Ahead of Manchester United UEFA Champions League Clash, With Luis Suarez and Koke Omitted
It was revealed earlier today the starting XI that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone used in training, ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United.
Span based journalist Belen Sanchez Garcia reported the training XI as follows: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia; Correa, Joao Félix.
There are multiple changes from Atletico's team that beat Osasuna 3-0 on Saturday, with goal scorer Luis Suarez and Koke among the omissions.
We already know winger Yannick Carrasco will miss the game due to suspension, after receiving a red card in the game with FC Porto in the group stages. UEFA dismissed the team's appeal to have it overturned.
Although it is not necessarily the team that will be picked for Wednesday's match, it makes sense that the Madrid team would use a similar XI to train as they would to play.
It is set to be a competitive game. Both teams have struggled in the league this season, but seem close to each other in terms of strength.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |