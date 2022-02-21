Skip to main content
Atletico Madrid Training XI Revealed Ahead of Manchester United UEFA Champions League Clash, With Luis Suarez and Koke Omitted

It was revealed earlier today the starting XI that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone used in training, ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United.

Span based journalist Belen Sanchez Garcia reported the training XI as follows: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia; Correa, Joao Félix.

There are multiple changes from Atletico's team that beat Osasuna 3-0 on Saturday, with goal scorer Luis Suarez and Koke among the omissions.

We already know winger Yannick Carrasco will miss the game due to suspension, after receiving a red card in the game with FC Porto in the group stages. UEFA dismissed the team's appeal to have it overturned.

Although it is not necessarily the team that will be picked for Wednesday's match, it makes sense that the Madrid team would use a similar XI to train as they would to play.

It is set to be a competitive game. Both teams have struggled in the league this season, but seem close to each other in terms of strength.

