Atletico Madrid Winger Yannick Carrasco Will Miss Manchester United Clash As UEFA Dismiss Suspension Appeal

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco will miss next Wednesday's game against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League as UEFA dismiss Atletico's appeal of the Belgians three match suspension.

Carrasco was awarded a three match suspension by UEFA at the end of January following a red card he received against Porto in December.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Carrasco was sent off in the second half of the Champions League tie against Porto, with Brazilian defender Wendell also being dismissed four minutes later.

Atletico appealed the three match ban as the Spanish club deemed the decision 'harsh'.

The Spanish side were 'hopeful' of the decision being over turned as previous appeals had been in the past but UEFA have stuck to their original verdict.

This decision will come as a boost to United as they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next Wednesday night to face the current La Liga champions in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Atletico are currently on a poor run of form, winning just four games in their last six including defeat to bottom of La Liga, Levante on Wednesday.

