Austrian FA Confirm No Meeting Took Place With Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Despite Rumours

The Austrian FA have confirmed that no talks took place between their sporting director and Ralf Rangnick about the possibility of becoming the nations manager, despite rumours.

Rumours circulated social media on Wednesday that stated that the Austrian FA sporting director Peter Schöttel had flown to Manchester to meet with Rangnick.

Rumours had suggested that Schöttel had held talks with Rangnick about the German becoming the nations next manager.

There have been many reports discussing what’s next for Rangnick at United ahead of the appointment of the new permanent manager. 

Ralf Rangnick

It’s reported that Rangnick would be set to take up a consultant’s role at the club that would see him work less than a week each month.

Rangnick would however have a say in some major decisions during meetings at United.

The Austrian FA Tweeted on Wednesday to confirm that no meeting had taken place between themselves and Rangnick.

The Tweet read “Clarification: There was no meeting between ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Manchester United.”

News

