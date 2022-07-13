Young Manchester United defender, Axel Tuanzebe has left Manchester United’s pre season tour ahead of the squad’s arrival in Australia due to reported personal issues.

United played out their first pre season game on Tuesday as they came out 4-0 winners against fierce rivals, Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri.

Tuanzebe didn’t feature in the game yesterday as the likes of Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were the central defenders that played during the game.

The former Aston Villa loanee is known to be one of many players that could be set to leave United this summer with the Res Devils looking to clear out their squad ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

The defender spent time on loan at Napoli last season, however the Italian side didn’t opt to use his services much at all and the Englishman spent a lot of time on the bench.

Tuanzebe could be set to look at either a loan or permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer, with the outlook for his future not clear as of yet.

However, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic;

“Axel Tuanzebe has left Manchester United’s pre-season tour to attend a small personal issue in England, Will Fish has been called up as a replacement.”

