Skip to main content

Axel Tuanzebe Has Left Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

Young Manchester United defender, Axel Tuanzebe has left Manchester United’s pre season tour ahead of the squad’s arrival in Australia due to reported personal issues.

United played out their first pre season game on Tuesday as they came out 4-0 winners against fierce rivals, Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri.

Tuanzebe didn’t feature in the game yesterday as the likes of Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were the central defenders that played during the game. 

The former Aston Villa loanee is known to be one of many players that could be set to leave United this summer with the Res Devils looking to clear out their squad ahead of the 22/23 campaign. 

Tuanzebe

The defender spent time on loan at Napoli last season, however the Italian side didn’t opt to use his services much at all and the Englishman spent a lot of time on the bench. 

Tuanzebe could be set to look at either a loan or permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer, with the outlook for his future not clear as of yet. 

However, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic; 

“Axel Tuanzebe has left Manchester United’s pre-season tour to attend a small personal issue in England, Will Fish has been called up as a replacement.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Tuanzebe
News

Axel Tuanzebe Has Left Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallacejust now
Sasa Kalajdzic training at Stuttgart
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Striker Sasa Kalajdzic From Bundesliga Side Stuttgart

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Close To Securing The Signing Of Antony From Ajax With A Deal Said to Be Imminent

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Ajax Are Now Open To Selling Lisandro Martinez And Will Meet Manchester United On Wednesday

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Turn Down Chance To Sign Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Has Set Five New Rules In Training That Can Not Be Broken

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has Told Barcelona And Manchester United That He Doesn’t Want To Leave The Club Or Accept A Salary Cut

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago