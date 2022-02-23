Skip to main content
The Backstory Behind Anthony Elanga's Manchester United Breakthrough and How Ralf Rangnick Monitored Him at RB Leipzig

The backstory behind Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga's breakthrough has been revealed.

The 19 year-old has enjoyed his breakthrough season this year, getting 13 appearances and two goals so far, including one against Leeds on Sunday.

A report from Simon Stone, BBC, says that in Ralf Rangnick's first day leading training, he was impressed enough to watch YouTube clips of the Swede, and had even monitored him at RB Leipzig years ago.

Elanga scores vs Leeds

According to the report, the idea before Rangnick arrived was to send him out on loan in January, but the plan changed because of the German's liking towards him, and the manager even considered starting the winger in his first game against Crystal Palace.

Allegedly, the coaching staff have been impressed with the way he fits into the team structure, and his desire to increase his goal tally.

It is said that although quiet, he has been accepted by senior players in the dressing room. Also that Elanga's attitude and work ethic has been fantastic, and that he hasn't got carried away with the recent praise he has received.

