Ballon d'Or 2022: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Made It To The Short List Of Nominees

Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly qualified into the shortlist of nominees to win the Ballon d'Or 2022.

The prestigious award has been going on for decades now and rewards by votes from proffessional footballers the best player of the season.

The Red Devils' forward happens to be among the footballers who have won the award the most times, five to be precise just under Lionel Messi with seven.

It does not surprise anyone that the Portuguese got nominated once again as the number 7 had a fantastic season with Manchester United despite his team mates letting him down.

The five time European Champion had scored 24 goals for the Old Trafford side the last season in all competitions, making him a letal Striker at such high level there is into the Premier League.

In a totally different boat, Lionel Messi for the first time since 2006 did not make it to the short list of 30 nominees.

Since the Argentina International moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain could not demonstrate the same quality he used to show at 'Barca' instead a poor performance and very few goals.

According to France Football: Cristiano Ronaldo is among the 30 players in the short list to win the Ballon d'Or 2022.

Author Verdict:

In my opinion despite the outstanding personal performance Cristiano had the past season with Manchester United, the most optioned player to win the award currently is Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema.

