Barcelona Tell Frenkie De Jong He MUST Accept Manchester United's Offer

Barcelona have reportedly told midfielder, Frenkie De Jong that he MUST accept the offer from Manchester United to sign for the club or risk being left out of the clubs pre season tour, claims a new report.

Barcelona are preparing to offload De Jong imminently as they look to register a number of their new signings.

The Spanish club are in a financial situation that is forcing them to sell De Jong due to his extremely high wage demands at the club.

United are also desperate to sign the player and have been since the negotiations started, some weeks ago.

De Jong

De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona this summer due to the club being the one he had dreamed of playing for as a child.

Barcelona are essentially forcing De Jong out of the club and will have to continue to push him out the door as he stands resilient in his stance of wanting to stay.

De Jong is still said to be open to move to United who are providing him a large contract - as well as the player having a good relationship with Erik Ten Hag.

According to Ferran Correas "Barcelona have informed Frenkie de Jong that he MUST accept Manchester United’s offer. De Jong could even be left out of Barcelona’s pre-season tour if he refuses to leave."

De Jong
