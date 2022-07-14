Barcelona's Ferran Torres Appears To Have Taken Frenkie De Jong's Shirt Number Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona star Ferran Torres appears to have taken Frenkie De Jong's shirt number, amid the latter's ongoing links with Manchester United.

Rumours around the Dutchman moving to Old Trafford and reuniting with former boss Erik Ten Hag have been strong this summer, and it has become somewhat of a saga at this point.

Following the news on Thursday afternoon that the two clubs have reached a total agreement on a transfer deal for the player, the latest development is that his shirt number appears to have been taken by a teammate.

Forward player Torres, who was previously the number 19 in the Barca squad, has now updated his Instagram bio to include "#FT21", indicating that he has had a change of number.

Interestingly, this is supposed to be the number of De Jong, and it would seem that the club have agreed to take the 25 year old's squad number off of him.

Despite the reports that a deal has been agreed between the clubs, there is still seemingly the matter of convincing an under contract player to leave the place that he has called his "Dream club".

The coming days and weeks will surely see an end to this transfer story, as both clubs seem keen on making the deal happen.

